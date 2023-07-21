Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average is $108.48. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

