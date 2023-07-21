Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 42,922 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,922 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,986 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,827 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GM opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

