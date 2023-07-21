Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,654 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,811,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,877,000 after buying an additional 2,346,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $92.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

