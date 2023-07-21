The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Timken worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

