Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 567 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Ingredion worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,610 shares of company stock worth $1,359,691. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

