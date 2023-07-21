Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 35,435 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,468 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 35,435 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 382,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

