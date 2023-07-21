Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 10,138 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Watsco were worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $367.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.61 and a 52-week high of $383.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.40.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

