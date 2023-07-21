Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.15% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,070 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,339 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

DKS stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.36 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

