Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,257 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $286.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Argus increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.78.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

