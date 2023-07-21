Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,684 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Olin worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $682,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

