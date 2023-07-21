Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.09.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

