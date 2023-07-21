Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,723 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

