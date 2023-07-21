UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in UGI were worth $17,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in UGI by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.25.

Insider Activity at UGI

UGI Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $26.39 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.19%.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.