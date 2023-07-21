Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $16,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 513,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

