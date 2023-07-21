Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 122.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,931 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of Murphy Oil worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,460,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,603,000 after buying an additional 1,293,865 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

