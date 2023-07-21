Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.67 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Ventas worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Ventas stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -275.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $54.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

