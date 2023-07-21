Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $564.86 Billion Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,859,000,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 31.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,265,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.
Insider Activity at Roblox
In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $39.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,597,931.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,004,147 shares of company stock worth $40,991,733 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
