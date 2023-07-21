Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $543.61 Billion Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,614,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 807,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 21,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.47 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

