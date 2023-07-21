Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $582,484,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.