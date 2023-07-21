State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS CBOE opened at $141.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

