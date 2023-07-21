Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.27% of PLBY Group worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Trading Down 2.0 %

PLBY opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.35). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 128.89%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.70 million. Analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLBY. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Insider Transactions at PLBY Group

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 24,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $39,651.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,780.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,028 shares of company stock valued at $59,849. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Profile

(Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.