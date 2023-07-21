SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

CHRW stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

