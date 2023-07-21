Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 156.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 333,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 108,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $47.31.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

