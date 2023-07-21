SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 296.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,801 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

