Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $455.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.23 and its 200-day moving average is $290.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 237.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.58.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

