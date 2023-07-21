NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.58.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.3 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $455.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

