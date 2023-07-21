NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 507,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $140,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.58.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $455.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 237.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

