Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.