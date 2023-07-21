Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1,947.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

NYSE QSR opened at $77.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

