United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

