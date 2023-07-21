ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on August 14th

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.955 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.

ONEOK has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 80.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

