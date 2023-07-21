The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $10.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6 %

SHW opened at $266.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

