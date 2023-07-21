Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $262.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.88.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

