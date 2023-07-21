Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 3.1 %

HWC opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

