Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 1,668.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,571 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 1.87% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.56. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.83 and a 12-month high of $143.89. The company has a market cap of $316.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.