Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Trimmed by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $398.36 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $411.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.45 and a 200-day moving average of $333.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

