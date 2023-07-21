Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SWX opened at $65.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 9,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.98 per share, with a total value of $909,184.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,180,381.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 123,332 shares of company stock worth $7,142,875. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

