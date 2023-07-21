Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of AMC Networks worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 488,956 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 405,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 429.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.33 million, a P/E ratio of 134.01 and a beta of 1.19. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

