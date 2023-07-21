Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,791 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 1.60% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $49.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $191.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

