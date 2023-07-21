Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,600 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,088,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,804 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

