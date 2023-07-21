Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 75,879 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 1,194.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $420,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $935,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 34,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.