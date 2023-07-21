GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,903 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,527.50.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $35.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $43.70.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.03%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

