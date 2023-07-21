Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 320 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 277.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at Weis Markets

Weis Markets Price Performance

In other Weis Markets news, COO Kurt A. Schertle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMK opened at $64.94 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

