Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 30,321 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 240.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,321 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentum LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 59,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $238.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $245.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.79.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

