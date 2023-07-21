Main Street Research LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.29. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

