Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 810.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,993 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after buying an additional 424,257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,541 shares during the period. MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,949 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 140,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6,613.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 115,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $594.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

