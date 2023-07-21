Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 413.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,571 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

LIT stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.