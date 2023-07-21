Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in Celanese by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $122.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $128.35.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

