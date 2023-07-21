Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 1,031 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after buying an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,401,000 after buying an additional 45,838 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM stock opened at $152.48 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -455.91%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

