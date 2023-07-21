Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,056 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Necessity Retail REIT worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109,797 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 599,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 129,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 782,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 700,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ RTL opened at $7.45 on Friday. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $999.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.00%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT Profile

(Free Report)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.